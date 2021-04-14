Puscifer’s mind-f**king short film for Bullet Train To Iowa might just be Maynard James Keenan’s finest hour

When Maynard James Keenan commits to a project he goes all in, so we shouldn’t really be surprised that the latest offering from his freakazoid side project Puscifer is a wild, weird and wonderful ride.



The vocalist describes the nine-minute video for Bullet Train To Iowa as “sort of a bridge between the [forthcoming] Money $hot Live At The Mayan Theater performance (Billy D And The Hall Of Feathered Serpents) and the Existential Reckoning Live At Arcosanti performance” and says it’s “kind of like what Rogue One is to the Star Wars films, but without the stormtroopers and snarky robots.”



We'll be honest, we’re not 100% certain we know what MJK is talking about here, but we just advise that you strap in tight, because the next nine minutes of your life are going to be unlike anything you’ve ever experienced before.

Just don’t say we didn’t warn you…



‘Choo Choo Choo!’

Bullet Train To Iowa comes from the band's acclaimed Existential Reckoning album, which Metal Hammer’s Alec Chillingworth described as “deliberately annoying, genuinely funny and weirdly emotional.”

The band are set to delve deeper into the album with the forthcoming livestream event, Billy D and The Hall of Feathered Serpents, on April 17. Tickets are available now.

“In this prequel to his alleged abduction during Existential Reckoning, we find Billy D trudging through what has been referred to as the Bermuda Triangle of the Southwest,” teases Maynard. “As is common within the Puscifer Vortex, Time and Logic have no home out here. Let that go. Just strap in for another magnificent ride through our collective Grey Matter.”