Proggy death metallers Irreversible Mechanism stream new album Immersion in full

Minsk-based progressive death metallers Irreversible Mechanism are premiering their new album Immersion exclusively with Metal Hammer.

Immersion is the follow-up to 2015's Infinite Fields, and featured Ne Obliviscaris' Dan Presland on drums.

"We’ve been getting lots of support and very kind words from all over the world in the run up to this release, and it's great to see how people from different counties speak in one language when it comes to music," vocalist Andrew Parmon tells Metal Hammer.

"For those discovering us for the first time, hopefully they’ll be converted. Our plan now is to keep on writing – the process never stops. We’ll keep evolving, keep searching.”

Immersion will be released September 14 via Blood Music and is available to pre-order now.