Prog takes a bow at this year's Louder Than Words music writing festival

This year's music writing festival Louder Than Words will feature a performance from Pink Floyd/Saucerful Of Secrets bassist Guy Pratt as well as a panel entitled Glam vs Prog, on which Prog writer and Peter Gabriel author Daryl Easlea will boldly fight progressive music's corner.

Other panellists include crime author and prog fan Ian Rankin, OMD's Andy McClusky, The Wedding Present's David Gedge, Squeeze's Chris Difford and music photographers Kevin Cummins and Sheila Rock.

This year is the sixth Louder Than Words which takes place between November 9-11 at Manchester's Principal Hotel. it will be launched with a performance from Guy Pratt and features a multitude of panels and Q+As concerned with music writing over the entire weekend.

Tickets are available from the Louder Than Words website.