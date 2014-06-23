Prince previews more new music

Prince invited a small group of invited guests to his Paisley Park studio to hear a previously unannounced album – although he conducted the gathering via a speakerphone.

He’d previously discussed Spectrum Electrum, recorded with his backing band 3rdEyeGirl – but the second project is a purely Prince work.

Few details are available, although the Star Tribune reports titles include The Gold Standard (described as “classic Prince”), This Could Be Us (inspired by Purple Rain) and a remix of 3rdEyeGirl track Funk’n’Roll.

Prince took the opportunity to complain about the pace of current large-scale releases, saying: “Every number-one song, every top-ten song, every song in the top 40 is at least six months old. We should be able to make music and put it out now.”

He expressed frustration at the difficulties of making contact with bosses at his record label, without whom none of the details can be confirmed.

And he despaired of finding new young talent via the mainstream media, saying they should support it more than they do and adding: “I don’t need to be on the radio – I’ve been on the radio all my life.”