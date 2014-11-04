Trending

PREMIERE: Vanity Draws Blood – Fractured

It's the new video from Vanity Draws Blood

Hailing from presumably the loud area of South London, metalcore bruisers Vanity Draws The Blood are stampeding toward the rest of the Capital and beyond with their Parkway Drive-esque heaviness.

Duelling vocals between Kerrie Alexander and Ryan Stevens achieve maximum gutturality while clean vox come soaring into play to give your eardrums a rest. Here, in the official video for Fractured, we see the white t-shirted gang adopt the tried and tested ‘smoke in a forest look’ for their pulverising moshstarter. There’s even a candlelit ceremony going on which isn’t fully explained, but when you’re stomping your foot firmly through the ceiling of the floor below – who cares? If you like what you hear, you can download Fractured from the band’s Bandcamp now.

