PREMIERE: Vanity Draws Blood – Fractured

Hailing from presumably the loud area of South London, metalcore bruisers Vanity Draws The Blood are stampeding toward the rest of the Capital and beyond with their Parkway Drive-esque heaviness.

Duelling vocals between Kerrie Alexander and Ryan Stevens achieve maximum gutturality while clean vox come soaring into play to give your eardrums a rest. Here, in the official video for Fractured, we see the white t-shirted gang adopt the tried and tested ‘smoke in a forest look’ for their pulverising moshstarter. There’s even a candlelit ceremony going on which isn’t fully explained, but when you’re stomping your foot firmly through the ceiling of the floor below – who cares? If you like what you hear, you can download Fractured from the band’s Bandcamp now.