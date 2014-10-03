Premiere: This Legend - Lyrics With My Pen

Released on NOFX man El Hefe's Cyber Tracks label, Lyrics With My Pen is the debut single from LA's This Legend.

At least two members of This Legend will be familiar to pop-punk fans as drummer Longineu ‘LP’ Parsons III and lead guitarist Benjamin Harper were long-time members of the hugely successful Yellowcard. Joined by vocalist/guitarist Chris Castillo (formerly the frontman of Stanley And The Search) and bassist Steven Neufeld (ex-Hey Mike!), the quartet recently signed to Cyber Tracks, the LA-based label run by NOFX’s El Hefe and his wife Jen Abeyta, who will release their debut album in November.

Of his new endeavour, LP says: “After being in Yellowcard for 18 years, this will definitely be a new experience for me. The last 18 years with Yellowcard has played a big role in who I am today. I am excited to begin this new adventure with my best friend Ben Harper and re-unite in a new musical endeavor together. I’m stoked to embark on this journey with one of my inspirations, El Hefe of NOFX, and I feel This Legend is a perfect fit for the Cyber Tracks family. Jen and Hefe have been very supportive throughout my new transition and I feel we’ve created a solid team. I can’t wait to start writing again. Thank you to my fans for sticking by my side throughout all of this. See you on the road very soon!”

Check out Lyrics With My Pen below: