Swedish metal outfit The Dagger have released their first music video.

1978 is taken from the Swedish quartet’s acclaimed self-titled debut album, which was released last month.

The band, made up of former Sideburn singer Jani Kataja, guitarist David Blomqvist, bass player Tobias Cristiansson and drummer Fred Estby, aim to play “real classic hardrock heavy metal the way we like to hear it.” Check it out below.