Try out something new and fresh after your weekend of debauchery with this new vid from droning prog metallers Prosperina.

Taking influences from the likes of Kyuss, Mastodon and Tool, the progressive metal four-piece from south Wales have harnessed the power of writing a catchy chorus. With the ability to bend a track from proggy sludge to an ethereal anthem, this track deserves your attention before Prosperina drop their new album next month.