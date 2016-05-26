Pop Evil recruit drummer Hayley Cramer

Pop Evil have recruited drummer Hayley Cramer.

The band have been working with the English musician over the last couple of months, but have officially revealed she’s the full-time replacement for Josh ‘Chachi Riot’ Marunde, who parted way with the band earlier this year.

Frontman Leigh Kakaty unveiled the drummer in a recent video interview with Radio Contraband at Rock On The Range in Columbus, Ohio.

He said: “She’s from Brighton and we love her. We already knew she could play the drums and if you haven’t seen her play, she slays it.”

Cramer adds: “There are so many good things about being in Pop Evil. I found some brothers. Seriously, living with these guys is great.”

Pop Evil launched their fifth album entitled Up in 2015 and are currently on the road across North America. They’ll return to Europe later this year.

May 27: Pryor Catch The Fever Festival grounds, OK

May 28: Anthony KLAQ Rock On The Water, TX

May 29: San Antonio AT&T Center, TX

Jun 01: Little Rock Metroplex Live, AR

Jun 03: Lancaster Glass City Event Center, OH

Jun 04: Sandusky Downtown Streets, OH

Jun 09: Rothbury Double JJ Ranch, MI

Jun 11: Burlington Sound Of Music Festival, ON

Jun 12: South Bend The Bear’s Big Growl, IN

Jun 15: Dubuque Mystique Casino, IA

Jun 16: Menomonie Stout Ale House, WI

Jun 17: Sioux City Hard Rock Battery Park, IA

Jun 18: Stevens Point Live On Main, WI

Jun 19: Madison Majestic Theatre, WI

Jun 21: Moorhead The Garage Bar, MN

Jun 22: Bismarck Rock Point, ND

Jun 24: Winnipeg Red River Exhibition Grounds, MB

Jun 25: Minot The ‘O’riginal Bar And Nightclub, ND

Jun 26: Minot The ‘O’riginal Bar And Nightclub, ND

Jul 08: Windsor Riverfront Festival Plaza, ON

Jul 14: Lloydminster Colonial Days, AB

Jul 16: Mansfield Ohio State Reformatory, OH

Jul 30: Lacombe Alberta Motorcycle Rally, AB

Jul 31: Tumbler Ridge Grizfest, BC

Aug 21: Auburn White River Amphitheatre, WA

Aug 26: Charleston Municipal Auditorium, WV

Aug 28: Akton Goodyear Theater, OH

Aug 30: Grand Rapids Devos Auditorium, MI

Sep 10: Atlantic City Circus Maximus Theater, NJ

Sep 11: Red Bank Count Basie Theatre, NJ

Sep 13: Syracuse Crouse Hinds Theatre, NY

Sep 14: Boston Orpheum Theatre, MA

Sep 16: Albany The Palace Theatre, NY

Sep 17: Ocean City OC Bikefest, MD

Sep 21: Memphis Orpheum Theatre, TN

Sep 26: Nashville Ryman Auditorium, TN

Sep 28: Indianapolis Murat Theatre, IN

Oct 05: Detroit The Fillmore, MI

Oct 07: Durham Performing Act Center, NC

Oct 19: Berlin Columbiahalle, Germany

Oct 20: Hamburg Mehr Theater, Germany

Oct 22: Colgne Palladium, Germany

Oct 24: Munich Zenith, Germany

Oct 25: Stuttgart Porsche Arena, Germany

Oct 26: Vienna Gasometer, Austria

Oct 28: Winterthur Eulachhalle, Switzerland

Oct 29: Offenbach Stadthalle, Germany

Oct 31: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 02: Bristol O2 Academy, UK

Nov 03: Birmingham O2 Academy, UK

Nov 05: Manchester Academy, UK

Nov 06: London Hammersmith Apollo, UK