Police to investigate Brass Against's Sophia Urista for urinating on fan during performance

The Daytona Beach Police Department are launching an investigation into the actions of Brass Against frontwoman Sophia Urista, who recently urinated on top of a fan during a performance.

Last week, during Brass Against's set at Welcome To Rockville in Florida, Urista was filmed relieving herself midway through a rendition of Rage Against The Machine's Wake Up, while standing above a fan positioned lying down on stage.

Before inviting the male fan to join her, Urista declared, “I gotta pee. And I can’t make it to the bathroom. So we might as well make a show out of it".

The fan, who appeared to consent to the unexpected excursion, was also seen wearing a Go Pro camera strapped to his head, leading to questions as to whether the debacle was staged. The video captures unexpecting crowd members reacting with shock, amusement and a little bit of horror. You can watch the video below, but be warned: it's pretty NSFW.

Since the event, a police investigation has been launched following a complaint about Urista's actions which could be considered an act of "indecent exposure", punishable by a fine of $1000 (£743) or up to a year in prison. According to The Daytona Beach News-Journal, police spokesperson Messod Bendayan revealed that the police had received a message on the department’s Facebook account last Friday (12 November) about the matter. They were then instructed to file a formal report, which they did.

Indecent exposure is defined as “[exposing one’s] sexual organs in public or on the private premises of another, or so near thereto as to be seen from such private premises, in a vulgar or indecent manner”.

Following the performance, Brass Against issued an apology on Twitter, stating: “Sophia got carried away. That’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.”

Recently, Tool announced that Brass Against would be joining them on their European/UK tour next year.