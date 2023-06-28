Polaris guitarist Ryan Siew dead at 26

Polaris guitarist Ryan Siew has died at the age of 26.

The news follows last week’s cancellation of the Australian metalcore band's remaining summer festival dates, which they note was due to "a serious personal crisis".

Via a new statement posted onto their social media, Polaris’ members - Jamie Hails, Rick Schneider, Jake Steinhauser and Daniel Furnari - reveal that Siew passed away on the morning of June 19.

While no cause of death has been stated, the band request that fans "respect the wishes of Ryan’s family for privacy at this time”.

Within the statement, Polaris share how Siew loved music "more diversely than you could ever imagine and spoke its language in ways that only the rarest among us do."

Read the full post below:

“It is with shattered hearts & the deepest sorrow that we tell you our dear brother and bandmate Ryan Siew passed away on the morning of Monday June 19. He was 26 years old, and for 10 incredible years he was our best friend and artistic soulmate. Those years will never be enough. He was kindhearted and clever, he was funny and brave and creative, and he was talented beyond all measure. He loved art, and beauty in all its forms. He loved great food in great company. He loved Harry Potter and psych-thrillers and crime documentaries. He loved music, more diversely than you could ever imagine, and spoke its language in ways that only the rarest among us do. And most of all, he loved & adored his family & friends. He was also much admired and beloved by so many. Ryan, we will love and miss you for the rest of our days, and we will never fill the hole that you leave in all of our lives.

Our hearts are with his family first and foremost, but also with all those whose lives he touched. We ask that you please respect the wishes of Ryan’s family for privacy at this time, and likewise that you give us, our team and family the space to grieve & attempt to heal from this immeasurable loss. We know that you will be grieving with us and that we, and our community, will hold each other through this.

In loving memory of Ryan Siew

18.3.1997 - 19.6.2023

May you be at peace

Daniel, Jake, Jamie & Rick”