Pineda: I'll never quit Journey

Journey frontman Arnel Pineda has vowed he'll never quit the band – although he would step aside if Steve Perry wanted to come back.

That move’s not on the cards despite recent rumours, with both Perry and the band having stated no talks are taking place and neither of them are currently interested.

And Pineda remains certain of his position in Journey. He says: “I’d be more than happy to give way. But as long as they need me I will be there. I’m never going to quit on them.”

Even though it’s been speculated that he’d like to spend less time on the road and more with his family, he’s been working on a side-project along with his Journey duties.

The 46-year-old says: “We’re still touring, but I’m also working on original materials and I’m recording them.”

He hopes to release the work later this year. Meanwhile, bandmate Neal Schon has launched a video for his track Exotica, taken from upcoming solo album So U.

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x-vf8QmI5Z0