Photographer Perou to release new Marilyn Manson book 21 Years In Hell

Marilyn Manson’s chief photographer Perou is preparing to release a new book about the vocalist.

Titled 21 Years In Hell, it’ll be published in June by Reel Art Press and feature more than 350 photographs of Manson, including conceptual portraits, behind-the-scenes shoots and onstage images.

The pair first met in 1998 for a magazine cover feature, with Perou going on to work closely with Manson over the past 21 years.

A statement reads: “21 Years In Hell follows Manson and Perou on the musician’s world tours, on shoots across the globe from Moscow to Berlin, nightclubs in London and at Manson’s home above a liquor store on Santa Monica Boulevard.

“As the pair piece together the last two decades, they cover everything from guns, baked beans, family, religion and Columbine.”

Perou adds: “The last 21 years, dipping in and out of Marilyn Manson’s stratosphere, have been a blur – people, events and places coming in and out of focus. The early years more disorientating than those that followed.”

The book is available to pre-order direct from Reel Art Press, while details of a limited edition of 21 Years In Hell will be revealed in due course.

Last month, Manson collaborator Shooter Jennings checked in to say that Manson’s new album – the follow-up to 2017’s Heaven Upside Down – was complete and was a “masterpiece.”