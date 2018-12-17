Phil ‘Philthy Animal’ Taylor’s 2007 Little Villains album gets release date

Little Villains, the band formed by late Motorhead drummer Phil ‘Philthy Animal’ Taylor in 2006, will release their debut album in 2019.

The record is titled Philthy Lies and it’ll launch on March 29 via Heavy Psych Sounds Records.

Taylor died at the age of 61 in November 2015, with the album recorded at Unit A Studios in Palm Springs, California, in February 2007.

Taylor was joined in the lineup by James Childs and Owen Street, with the surviving pair deciding to press ahead and release the album in honour of the drummer.

Philthy Lies is described as a “half hour slice of a rock’n’roll dream cake and a true gem for any Motorhead and heavy rock genre collection.”

To mark the announcement, Childs and Street have released a stream of the single What On Earth, which can be listened to below.

Taylor enjoyed two stints with Motorhead between 1975-1984 and again from 1987-1992. He appeared on the band’s debut album On Parole and played on a further 10 albums, including 1979’s Bomber, 1980’s Ace Of Spades, and 1981 live album No Sleep ’Til Hammersmith.

He also contributed to 1992 album March Or Die but departed the band during the recording process.

Little Villains: Philthy Lies

1. What On Earth

2. Attack

3. Traitor

4. Running Around

5. Water Under The Bridge

6. In The Head

7. Enemy

8. Got To Grips

9. I Am Dying

10. Get Out