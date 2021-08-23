Phil Lynott sculpture unveiled in town where ex-Thin Lizzy frontman was born

A statue saluting the memory of Phil Lynott has been officially unveiled in West Bromwich, the town where the late Thin Lizzy leader was born and lived before his mother Philomena sent him to live with his grandparents in Dublin.

The piece, designed by local sculptor Luke Perry, features a likeness of the vocalist/bassist set on a metal plinth engraved with the text: “Phil Lynott. Son of West Bromwich. Born in this town. 20th August 1949.” It was crowd-funded by Thin Lizzy fans worldwide, led by Sean Meaney. Previously, in 2019, Meany successfully campaigned to have a plaque placed in the local hospital where Lynott was born.

Lynott died of pneumonia and heart failure due to septicaemia on January 4, 1986, at the age of 36. A statue honouring his life and music was erected in Dublin in 2005.

A documentary film celebrating Lynott’s legacy was released last year. Phil Lynott: Songs For While I’m Away featured contributions from Metallica’s James Hetfield and U2 bassist Adam Clayton, among others.

Thin Lizzy were recently declared runners up to blues guitarist Rory Gallagher as Ireland’s Greatest Music Artist following a public vote hosted by Dublin-based radio station Newstalk.