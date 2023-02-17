Peter Green's guitar collection to be auctioned online

Peter Green's guitars are to be auctioned in June. The collection features more than 150 instruments, as well as amps, pedals and other equipment, plus several examples of handwritten lyrics and psychedelic sketches. The auction will take place online via auction house Bonhams (opens in new tab), and will run from June 16 to 28.

Amongst the highlights are Green's original handwitten lyrics for Fleetwood Mac's 1969 hit Man Of The World, which is estimated to sell for £40,000-60,000. The guitars going under the hammer include a 1931 National Duolian Style-O acoustic guitar (£3,000-5,000), a sea foam green 1999 Fender Stratocaster USA Custom Shop Relic (£5,000-6,000), and a 1968 Gretsch White Falcon 6137 'stereo' semi-acoustic (£6000-8000).

“Peter Green was one of the greatest guitarists," says Katherine Schofield, Director of Bonhams Popular Culture Department. "Even when out of the limelight, the tributes paid to his playing throughout his lifetime continued to highlight his reputation and the esteem his fellow artists held him in.

"This sale is a celebration of his love for the guitar, with a number of different makes and models, for enthusiasts and career musicians. With estimates starting at the accessible price point of £150, this is a unique opportunity to own a piece of Peter Green’s legacy."

“Peter’s contribution to the Blues and Rock music genres as a brilliant musician, guitarist, songwriter and vocalist is well established worldwide," adds a spokesperson for Peter Green's estate. "Peter was inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1998. His guitar playing was original and unique. BB King said Peter had the sweetest tone he'd ever heard: 'He was the only one that gave me the cold sweats.'

"We hope that Peter’s guitars and other items included in the auction will be of great interest to his fans and find good homes."

Selected lots from The Peter Green Collection will be exhibited at the annual Guitar Show at Birmingham's Cranmore Park later this month. Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).

Peter Green died in July 2020, just months after Mick Fleetwood organised a tribute show at London's iconic Palladium venue. Performers at the show included Metallica's Kirk Hammett – who owns Green's famous 'Greeny' Les Paul – plus ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons, Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler, Pink Floyd's David Gilmour, The Who's Pete Townsend, John Mayall, Bill Wyman, and the late Christine McVie.