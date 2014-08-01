Frampton caught in Friendly Fire

Peter Frampton has launched a stream of ballet-fuelled track Friendly Fire.

It’s taken from latest album Hummingbird In A Box, which was released on July 7 via RED Distribution and Sony Music.

The seven-track work resulted from his collaboration with Cincinatti Ballet, based on live pieces he performed with them last year. Frampton recently said: “Writing for dance was a wonderfully freeing experience. There were no boundaries – we were able to push the composing envelope.”

Hummingbird In A Box is his second collaboration with Gordon Kennedy, after the pair won a Grammy for 2006 release Fingerprints. He’s currently on tour in the US with dates running until September.

Tracklist