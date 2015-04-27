Pete Townshend to receive charity award

The Who’s Pete Townshend is to be honoured for his charity work next month, it’s been confirmed.

Bruce Springsteen will present the guitarist with the Stevie Ray Vaughan Award from the MusicCares MAP Fund at a benefit concert at the Best Buy Theatre, New York on May 28. He’s to receive the accolade for his support of addiction recovery services.

Townshend will perform at the event along with his Who bandmates John Corey, Loren Gold, Pino Palladino, Frank Simes, Zak Starkey and his brother Simon.

Billy Idol, Joan Jett and Foreigner’s Mick Jones will also perform on the night, with more artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

The Who’s longtime manager Bill Curbishley will also receive the From The Heart Award, which will be presented by Sony Music Entertainment CEO Doug Morris.

In addition, Townshend and Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder will host a charity concert in Chicago on May 14 to raise cash for the Who’s Teen Cancer America fund.

The Who are currently on the road across North America on their 50th anniversary tour. They’ll return to the UK to headline the British Summer Time festival at London’s Hyde Park on June 26.