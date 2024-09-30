“I’ve worked with some difficult singers. All kinder, better, and more talented.” A former bandmate of Perry Farrell labels Jane's Addiction's vocalist “the worst frontman I’ve ever worked with”

Perry Farrell's former Porno For Pyros bandmate Martyn LeNoble has delivered a scathing put-down of Jane's Addiction's frontman via now-deleted social media posts.

The Dutch-born bassist was a founding member of Porno For Pyros, who formed in 1992 following Jane's Addiction's first break-up, and left the band just last year.



LeNoble has also played with Mark Lanegan, Scott Weiland, Dave Gahan, Layne Staley and The Cult, to name but a few, and also filled in on bass at Jane's Addictions shows in the past. But, presumably triggered by recent events and recent allegations made against Farrell, the bassist has condemned his former friend as “the worst frontman I’ve ever worked with”.

In a series of tweets posted on X earlier today (September 30), he wrote, “I can say, unequivocally, that Perry has been the worst frontman I’ve ever worked with. Always a kind word, followed by shitty actions. The fish rots from the head down. I still don’t understand how he channeled some of those great lyrics and vocals on the first two Jane’s records.”

“And I’ve worked with some 'difficult' singers,” he continued. “All kinder, better, and more talented. I judge people by their actions… not by their banter about “spiritually”. @marklanegan @TheScottWeiland Layne, @theimposter [Dave Gahan] etc.”



“Perry doesn’t show up for rehearsals, sound checks, writing, etc. He jumps in late with shitty lyrics. Some I had to tell him were terrible. Unprepared, wild eyed, not present, high. Motherfucker does it over and over again.”

Later today LeNoble deleted his posts, writing on X, “Deleted my posts. There was no need for me to pile it on. I hope PF gets help.”

Deleted my posts. There was no need for me to pile it on. I hope PF gets help.September 30, 2024

LeNoble will be appearing alongside other friends of the late Mark Lanegan, including Queens Of The Stone Age frontman Josh Homme, Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan, and The Afghan Whigs' Greg Dulli, at a special one-off London tribute gig in December.



Mark Lanegan – 60 A Celebration, will take place at the Roundhouse in Camden on December 5, on what would have been the late singer's 60th birthday.