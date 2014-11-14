Peckham Cowboys meet Bromley Girls

South London rock'n'rollers Peckham Cowboys have released a video for Bromley Girls, a song from the band's second album 10 Tales From The Gin Palace, which came out early this year.

The Cowboys include vocalist Marc Eden (who’s worked with Slash and Ariel Bender), Timo Kaltio (Izzy Stradlin and Hanoi Rocks) and Quireboys bass player Nigel Mogg. In May, the band performed at the Classic Rock-sponsored Camden Rocks festival.

“The song’s about a young aristocratic lady of high breeding, led astray by a terrible man,” says Eden (a distant heir to the British throne). “Only the names have been changed, because we forgot them…”

Peckham Cowboys are on tour in December