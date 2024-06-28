"We couldn’t be more disappointed to not play one of our favorite cities this tour." Pearl Jam cancel London show with 24 hours' notice

Pearl Jam have announced that their London show due to take place tomorrow, June 29, at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in north London has been cancelled.

In a statement, the Seattle rockers said:

"The Pearl Jam concert scheduled for Saturday, June 29th at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London has regrettably been canceled due to illness in the band.

This decision was the last thing we wanted to have to make, especially as we know so many of you made travel plans based on the tour schedule. There was simply no other option based on our current health and also having to avoid further damage.

We couldn’t be more disappointed to not play one of our favorite cities this tour. Despite best efforts, rescheduling was not possible at this time due to existing schedule commitments.

We are deeply grateful for your support and sincerely apologize to the incredible Pearl Jam community for the inconvenience and disappointment.

Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase."

Pearl Jam are currently deep into the world tour to support their recent record Dark Matter. They played Dublin and Manchester earlier this week and are due to head to Berlin next week after the London leg. There has been no announcement as yet if the cancellation will affect that show.

