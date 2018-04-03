Paul Stanley plans to join Gene Simmons on Vault tour

Paul Stanley says he hopes to join his Kiss bandmate Gene Simmons on his current Vault tour.

Simmons is flying across the US hand-delivering his lavish, limited edition box set titled The Vault, which has been released by Rhino Entertainment to celebrate his 50 years in rock.

The bassist has been joined on the trip by his bandmates Tommy Thayer and Eric Singer and by former Kiss members Ace Frehley and Peter Criss, with Vinnie Vincent set to appear at the Nashville event on April 14.

But earlier this week, Simmons said he’d been unable to get Stanley to take part, alluding to the fact the vocalist and guitarist has been exhibiting his artwork at galleries in Florida.

Simmons said: “I can’t get him to come out yet, but we’ll see. Maybe I’ll get him some paint brushes.”

Following that comment, Stanley posted a tweet saying: “Going over my schedule to see when I can join my brother from another mother, Gene at one of his Vault events. You bet I’m going!”

In January, the band confirmed that Frehley and former Kiss man Bruce Kulick would take part in this year's Kiss Kruise which will depart from Miami on October 31 and take in stops at Key West and Nassau, before retuning to shore on November 5.

Other artists confirmed so far are Vintage Trouble, The Dead Daisies, The New Roses and Hard Day’s Night.