Paul McCartney’s handwritten Hey Jude lyrics among hundreds of Beatles auction items

Paul McCartney’s handwritten lyrics for Hey Jude are just one of hundreds of Beatles-related items set to go under the hammer next month.

Julien’s Auctions will hold the sale at the Times Square Hard Rock Cafe in New York and online on April 10 – 50 years to the day since McCartney indicated that The Fab Four were over.

Along with the Hey Jude lyric sheet, the sale will also feature memorabilia, guitars and instruments, autographed items, rare vinyl, obscure licensed material and more.

Some of the other highlights include a baseball signed by McCartney, John Lennon, George Harrison and Ringo Starr from the Beatles’ last ever US show at Candlestick Park, San Francisco, and a pair of beige wide-cut corduroy trousers worn by Lennon on the Magical Mystery Tour.

There’s also the original stage from the Beatles’ first performance from Liverpool’s Lathom Hall, which took place on May 14, 1960 when the band were billed as The Silver Beats. It was the group's first advertised concert and booked by Liverpool promoter Brian Kelly.

The sale will get under way at 10am local time on April 10. Visit Julien’s Auctions for further information.

In 2015, Julien’s Auctions sold Ringo Starr’s drum kit that he played on Beatles hits including Can’t Buy Me Love and I Want to Hold Your Hand for £1.4million ($2.2m).