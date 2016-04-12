Paul McCartney heads up all-star cancer charity album

An all-star album with guests including Paul McCartney, Roger Glover, Steve Morse and the late Jon Lord have been confirmed for a new charity album.
Stay Tuned 1.5 is the brainchild of Austrian drummer Bernhard Welz, who set up the Allstars charity project in 2011 with the aim of raising cash for good causes.
The album, which will be released on August 5, will donate all profits to the Linda McCartney Centre. It’ll feature a mix of rock tracks and ballads with a full tracklist to be revealed in due course.
Welz has released a nine-minute preview for the album which also includes guest contributions from Guy Pratt, Steve Lukather, Tony Martin, Don Airey and Ian Paice. Hear it below.
Stay Tuned 1.5 is available for pre-order from the project’s official website.
Stay Tuned 1.5 guest musicians
Paul McCartney
Jon Lord
Don Airey
Roger Glover
Steve Morse
Ian Paice
Guy Pratt
Steve Lukather
Lee Sklar
Mark King
Mike Stern
Dan McCafferty
Tony Martin
Neil Murray
Steve Lee
Klaus Schubert
Kaitner Z Doka
Laurence Cottle
Katrina Leskanich
Neil Taylor
Ernesto Ghezzi
Carl Sentance
Aitch McRobbie
Matt Filippini
Chris Childs
Robby Musenbichler
Andi Brunner
Geri Moder
Freddy Potsch
Christina Lux
Nota Bene Symphonic Orchestra
St Florian Boy’s Choir