Paul McCartney heads up all-star cancer charity album

An all-star album with guests including Paul McCartney, Roger Glover, Steve Morse and the late Jon Lord have been confirmed for a new charity album.

Stay Tuned 1.5 is the brainchild of Austrian drummer Bernhard Welz, who set up the Allstars charity project in 2011 with the aim of raising cash for good causes.

The album, which will be released on August 5, will donate all profits to the Linda McCartney Centre. It’ll feature a mix of rock tracks and ballads with a full tracklist to be revealed in due course.

Welz has released a nine-minute preview for the album which also includes guest contributions from Guy Pratt, Steve Lukather, Tony Martin, Don Airey and Ian Paice. Hear it below.

Stay Tuned 1.5 is available for pre-order from the project’s official website.

Stay Tuned 1.5 guest musicians

Paul McCartney

Jon Lord

Don Airey

Roger Glover

Steve Morse

Ian Paice

Guy Pratt

Steve Lukather

Lee Sklar

Mark King

Mike Stern

Dan McCafferty

Tony Martin

Neil Murray

Steve Lee

Klaus Schubert

Kaitner Z Doka

Laurence Cottle

Katrina Leskanich

Neil Taylor

Ernesto Ghezzi

Carl Sentance

Aitch McRobbie

Matt Filippini

Chris Childs

Robby Musenbichler

Andi Brunner

Geri Moder

Freddy Potsch

Christina Lux

Nota Bene Symphonic Orchestra

St Florian Boy’s Choir