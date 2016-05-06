Paul McCartney covers Prince at Minneapolis show

Paul McCartney sang Prince’s 1984 hit Let’s Go Crazy at his show in the late pop icon’s hometown of Minneapolis.

The former Beatle covered the Purple Rain track during his encore at the Target Center concert, telling the crowd: “Here’s to the man. Loved that guy. Thank you Prince, for writing so many beautiful songs, so much music. And he’s your guy.

“Prince, Minneapolis – Minneapolis, Prince. It goes together.”

Prince was found dead, aged 57 at his Minnesota Paisley Park estate on April 21. It was recently revealed that Prince sought addiction help the day before he died.

Results from toxicology tests have not yet been returned. Investigators are also looking into whether he died from an overdose, and if he had been prescribed drugs in the lead-up to his death.

Meanwhile, US comedian Arsenio Hall is suing Sinead O’Connor in a $5million defamation suit after she claimed in a Facebook post that he supplied Prince with drugs “over the decades.” She also alleges in another post that he once spiked her at Eddie Murphy’s home years ago.

Hall’s lawsuit states: “Desperate, attention seeker Sinead O’Connor has maliciously published outlandish defamatory lies about comedian Arsenio Hall, falsely accusing him of supplying illegal ‘hard drugs’ ‘over the decades’ to the recently deceased music artist, Prince, and of spiking her with drugs once years ago.”