Paul Di’Anno recruits former Iron Maiden members for his farewell show

Former Iron Maiden frontman Paul Di’Anno has announced he’ll play his last-ever live show later this year at the Beermageddon festival.

The UK event will take place at Stoke Prior, Bromsgrove, on August 28-30, with Di’Anno teaming up with former Iron Maiden members in Ides Of March to take his final bow, which has been brought about by health issues affecting the vocalist.

Joining Di’Anno to celebrate the 40th anniversary of Maiden’s self-titled debut album will be drummer Doug Sampson, guitarists Terry Wapram and Terry Rance and bassist Speed Harris.

Di’Anno says: “It's been a tough four years waiting to play again. I hope to be standing for this show and I'm really looking forward to it. Standing up would be great. If not, Hell on wheels coming to ya!”

Wapram says: “Really looking forward to working with these guys. Our paths have crossed many times but we never played together. Should be a killer line-up and a very special night.”

Festival organiser Jim Beerman adds: “Beermageddon has always been about creating magical moments, and as an old school metal head, I can think of nothing better than closing this year’s festival with Ides of March, musicians who have played such a pivotal role in the history of metal, playing songs, from arguably one of the greatest debut albums ever released, plus so much more. It doesn't get any more magical than that."

The headline set on August 30 will be filmed for an upcoming Di’Anno documentary, which is being created and directed by Wes Orshoski, who was behind Lemmy: The Movie.

In 2014, Di’Anno underwent knee surgery and in 2016, he exclusively told Classic Rock that he had an operation to remove a non-malignant “rugby ball-sized abscess” from his lungs.

He said: “I collapsed at home after coming back from Argentina and a scan found a massive big black shadow on my lungs. I thought I was on my way out, but it turned out to be non-malignant.”

Di’Anno sang on Maiden’s legendary Soundhouse Tapes EP and the band’s first two albums.

Tickets for the Beermageddon festival are now on sale through the official website.