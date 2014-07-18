Patton hints at possible Dillinger reunion

Mike Patton has hinted he could hook up with The Dillinger Escape Plan again.

Patton featured on the band’s third EP, Irony Is A Dead Scene, back in 2002 and when looking back on the project in an interview with the group’s Ben Weinman, he said how much he enjoyed the experience and how they might possibly work together in the future.

Speaking with Weinman on the new Party Smasher Inc site, he says: “When you’re working with the right people, it’s pretty great. I didn’t do this stuff over your music – your music made me do that. Seriously. I have never done anything like that, before or maybe never again.”

The singer then went on to say: “We shared similar instincts and it just worked,” before adding with a smile, “we’ll do something again, who knows.”