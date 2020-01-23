Parkway Drive share German version of The Void titled Die Leere

Parkway Drive will release the soundtrack to their documentary Viva The Underdogs later this year, the band have confirmed.

The film, which features more than a decade of behind the scenes footage and personal clips of Parkway on tour, hit the silver screen across the UK and Ireland earlier this week, with the soundtrack set to arrive on March 27.

It’ll feature 11 live tracks from recorded at Parkway Drive’s 2019 headline set at Wacken Open Air, along with three studio tracks recorded in German: Würgegriff (Vice Grip), Die Leere (The Void), and Schattenboxen (Shadow Boxing) which features German rapper Casper.

And to mark the news, Parkway Drive have released a lyric video for Die Leere which you can watch below.

Frontman Winston McCall, who is this week’s special guest on the Metal Hammer podcast, says recording Die Leere was “hands down one of the most unique projects we’ve undertaken.”

He adds: “The idea of taking our songs and interpreting them through another language was a massive challenge, but considering the amount of time, love and support that has been shown to us over the years, we wanted to commit to doing the project with full integrity.

“The result is every effort being made to translate the meaning, spirit, and conviction of these songs in a language that is not our own. We hope the result helps to strengthen the connection this music creates.

“We offer you these songs out of respect and our heartfelt thanks for all the times you have sung them with us in their original forms. We hope you enjoy them as much as we enjoyed the process of creating them.”

Parkway Drive, who are also one of four cover stars in the latest issue of Metal Hammer, will kick off their Viva The Underdogs European Revolution Arena Tour on April 1 at Hamburg’s Sporthalle and wrap up with a set at London’s SSE Arena Wembley.

Parkway Drive: Viva The Underdogs

The soundtrack to Parkway Drive's documentary Viva The Underdogs will be out in March, featuring 11 live tracks along with three tracks recorded in German.View Deal

Parkway Drive: Viva The Underdogs Soundtrack

1. Prey (Live at Wacken)

2. Carrion (Live at Wacken

3. Karma (Live at Wacken)

4. The Void (Live at Wacken)

5. Idols (Live at Wacken)

6. Dedicated (Live at Wacken)

7. Absolute Power (Live at Wacken)

8. Wild Eyes (Live at Wacken)

9. Chronos (Live at Wacken)

10. Crushed (Live at Wacken)

11. Bottom Feeder (Live at Wacken)

12. Würgegriff (Vice Grip)

13. Die Leere (The Void)

14. Schattenboxen (Shadow Boxing) feat. Casper

Parkway Drive 2020 European tour

Apr 01: Hamburg Sporthalle, Germany

Apr 02: Leipzig Arena, Germany

Apr 03: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

Apr 04: Zurich Samsung Hall, Switzerland

Apr 06: Budapest Sportarena, Hungary

Apr 07: Vienna Stadthalle, Austria

Apr 09: Frankfurt Festhalle, Germany

Apr 10: Schijndel Paaspop, Netherlands

Apr 11: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

Apr 13: Esch-sur-Alzette Rockhal, Luxembourg

Apr 15: Paris Zenith, France

Apr 16: Brussels Forst National, Belgium

Apr 18: London SSE Arena Wembley, UK