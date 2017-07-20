Paradise Lost: Vocal growls are like another instrument

Paradise Lost frontman Nick Holmes says he treats his growling vocals like another instrument.

They’re gearing up to release their new album Medusa, which will launch on September 1 via Nuclear Blast, with the follow-up to 2015’s The Plague Within seeing Holmes return to his vocal growls.

And asked in a new Metal Hammer interview whether his vocal style opens new avenues in the band’s sound, Holmes responds: “I guess so, because if you’re trying to avoid the growling, it’s already making songs not as heavy as they could be because the songs always had heaviness to them.

“It’s not even aggression, it just adds something more to it. It gives it a more demonic edge I suppose. I’ve always thought of the growls as another instrument anyway.

He continues: “From a writing point of view, it’s important to make them hooky. You’ve got to remember where they fall on the notes, because barking like a dog – and I found a lot of bands got into that – that’s why I got bored of death metal.

“If you can shape them so they work with the riffs, the rhythmic thing is really important. If you get that, it works. If you’ve got a massive doom riff, you’ve got to growl on it.”

Guitarist Gregor Mackintosh reports they experimented in the studio when it came to the vocals, and adds: “We tried every avenue before the growls.

“We had 10 to 15 versions of each song as we were writing them, trying every single vocal style out until we thought, ‘Yeah, that sits well in that.’

“It just so happened that 80% of it was gruff, but we never planned it that way.”

The full interview with Paradise Lost can be read here. Find the Medusa cover art and tracklist below, along with a list of the band’s 2017 tour dates.

Paradise Lost Medusa tracklist

Fearless Sky Gods Of Ancient From The Gallows The Longest Winter Medusa No Passage For The Dead Blood & Chaos Until The Grave Frozen Illusion (Bonus) Shrines (Bonus) Symbolic Virtue (Bonus)

Jul 21: Katowice Metal Hammer Festival, Poland

Jul 22: Esslingen River-Side Festival, Germany

Jul 30: Barcelona Rock Fest, Spain

Aug 03-05: Wacken Open Air, Germany

Aug 11: Graz Metal on the Hill, Austria

Aug 13: Kortrijk Alcatraz Festival, Belgium

Aug 18-20: Saint-Nolff Motocultor Festival, France

Aug 25-26: Worrstadt Neuborn Open Air, Germany

Sep 27: Esch-SurAlzette Kulturfabrik, Luxembourg

Sep 28: Herford X, Germany

Sep 29: Copenhagen Pumpehuset, Denmark

Oct 01: Oslo John Dee, Norway

Oct 03: Helsinki Nosturi, Finland

Oct 07: Aarhus Voxhall, Denmark

Oct 10: Brno Fleda, Czech Republic

Oct 11: Bratislava Randal, Slovakia

Oct 13: Belgrade Dom Omladine, Serbia

Oct 14: Zagreb Boogaloo, Croatia

Oct 15: Budapest Dürer Kert, Hungary

Oct 18: Nuremberg Hirsch, Germany

Oct 19: Frankfurt Batschkapp, Germany

Oct 20: Saarbrücken Garage, Germany

Oct 21: Geneva L‘Usine, Switzerland

Oct 28: Fontaneto D’Agogna Phenomenon, Italy

Oct 29: Munich Theaterfabrik, Germany

Oct 30: Pratteln Z7, Switzerland

Nov 03: London Electric Ballroom, UK

Nov 04: Leeds Damnation Festival, UK

Nov 06: Utrecht Pandora, Netherlands

Nov 07: Tilburg 013, Netherlands

Nov 08: Cologne Live Music Hall, Germany

Nov 09: Berlin Columbia Theater, Germany

Nov 10: Weissenhäuser Strand, Germany

In The Studio: The story behind Paradise Lost's doomy new album Medusa