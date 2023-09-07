"Ozzy wants to be on that show with all his friends. It’s heartbreaking": Sharon Osbourne reveals Ozzy's pain at missing out on Power Trip festival appearance

By Paul Brannigan
Classic Rock
published

Ozzy Osbourne is gutted to be sitting out next month's Power Trip festival, which is set to bring together 'six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music'

Ozzy Osbourne is "heartbroken" at having to sit out the forthcoming Power Trip mega-fest, according to his wife/manager Sharon and his youngest daughter Kelly.

Set to take place on October 6-8 in California, Power Trip promises to bring together 'six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music', with the line-up reading: Guns N’ Roses and Iron Maiden (Friday, October 6), AC/DC and Judas Priest (Saturday, October 7) and Metallica and Tool (Sunday, October 8). Osbourne had originally been announced to co-headline alongside AC/DC on October 7, but reluctantly withdrew from the event in July, telling fans, “Unfortunately, my body is telling me that I’m just not ready yet and I am much too proud to have the first show that I do in nearly five years be half-assed.”

On his Ozzy Speaks radio show, the singer subsequently admitted that his ongoing health problems have brought about “disappointment after disappointment.”

Speaking to Rolling Stone to promote the family's upcoming podcast series, Sharon Osbourne says, “Ozzy wants to be on that show with all his friends. It’s heartbreaking for him to see everybody going on, and he’s just left behind.”

“We can’t talk about it in the house because it is just so heartbreaking to see that all he wants is just one more show,” daughter Kelly adds. The issue isn't her father's voice, she insists, but that he just isn't physically capable of performing a full set right now. “He said that if he can’t give his fans what they paid to see, he won’t do it,” she tells Rolling Stone.

Meanwhile, Tool's Maynard James Keenan has told the DannyWimmerPresents podcast that he considers it “overwhelming” to be playing alongside the likes of AC/DC and Iron Maiden at Power Trip. 

“All you can really do is not worry about it,” he tells podcast hosts Matt Pinfield and Josh Bernstein, “just kind of do what you do and try to do it the best you can so that you don't look like a clown next to these superstars.”

