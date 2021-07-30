Ozzy Osbourne to release an expanded digital deluxe edition of No More Tears in celebration of its 30th anniversary

Ozzy Osbourne is to release an expanded digital deluxe edition of his sixth solo studio album, No More Tears, in celebration of its 30th anniversary.

The release will arrive on September 17 via Sony and will feature 12 new rare tracks appearing on streaming services for the first time ever.

It will additionally be available in physical formats, including two special vinyl editions – a 2LP black vinyl version or a 2LP's in yellow and red with a specially created booklet.

Claiming No More Tears was "one of my favourite albums to make", Osbourne reflects on the recording process, stating: "I have a lot of great memories of making the album. We worked hard on the record with John Purdell and Duane Baron, who became extra two members of the band. Before we went into the studio, we discussed what we were going to do – everything was planned. It's so nice when you get a producer who's more like a part of the band than them saying, ’nah, you do it this way.’

"Because we write them and when you write the songs, you have a mental picture of how you think you want it to sound. Sometimes you’re surprised for the better, but other times you're disappointed, but John and Duane did an extraordinary job on the album. It was really, really well done. Every song was worked on for a long time and we spent extra time trying to get things right. But there was also lots of goofing around and we had a good time making it. And Zakk’s playing on it is spectacular.”

On its release in 1991, No More Tears scored four top ten singles on the Billboard Rock Tracks chart with Mama I'm Coming Home – one of four songs on the album co-written with Motorhead's Lemmy Kilmister – Road To Nowhere, Time After Time and the title track. No More Tears also made number 17 on the UK Albums Chart, number seven on the US Billboard 200 albums list, and is now certified quadruple platinum.

Pre-order the No More Tears expanded edition now.

No More Tears expanded digital audio album track listing