Ozzy Osbourne says that worshipping Satan protected him from Covid-19

Did the Devil protect his most devoted disciples against Covid-19? Ozzy Osbourne believes this may well be the case.

In a very tongue-in-cheek statement made to Metal Hammer, Ozzy weighs up the effect of the pandemic on his own family, and comes to the conclusion that years of devoted service to Satan must have fortified him against the killer virus.



“My wife had the virus; my daughter had the virus and I never got it,” he muses. “Being a devil worshipper does have its good points!”

For the avoidance of doubt, Ozzy, of corse, is joking here. In reality, the singer has had his own health problems to contend with during the past few years: in April he admitted to Metal Hammer, “These past two years I’ve been in a terrible fucking state.”



“I’ve struggling with this fucking broken neck, looks like I’m in for more surgery,” he says now. “I’m in physical therapy right now.”

No release date had been set for the follow-up to 2010’s No Ordinary Man: but Ozzy says that the collection, for which 15 songs have been recorded, is “a work in progress.” Guests set to appear include Eric Clapton, Jeff Beck and Zakk Wylde.



“It’s going to be similar in tone to Ordinary Man,” he says, “but I can’t describe it completely. I’ve not heard it for a while because it keeps going over to the next person to add their parts – we’re fucking around with it all the time.”