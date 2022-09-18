Ozzy Osbourne launches video series revealing secrets behind Patient Number 9

Ozzy Osbourne has launched the first episode of a three-part YouTube series documenting the making of new album Patient Number 9.

When Ozzy Calls, which was directed by Jack Osbourne, features snippets of interviews with Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne, alongside contributions from producer Andrew Watt and musicians Zakk Wylde, Chad Smith, Duff McKagan, Robert Trujillo and Mike McCready.

In the video, Sharon Osbourne reveals that Ozzy's desperate cry of "Mummy!" at the beginning of the album's title track is a reference to her, and that the album took much longer to complete than expected because of Ozzy's ongoing health battles, which included a three-month stretch in hospital.

"I was in a terrible amount of pain," says Ozzy. "But I stayed away from the jolly juice and the pills." And then he got Covid.

"Oh yeah," says Ozzzy. "I was fucked."

The first episode of the series also features the contributors revealing what it meant to play on the album, with Duff McKagan calling the experience "an honour" and Mike McCready saying, "for me to be a minuscule part of his history – like a footnote – is unbelievable."

Paitent Number 9 was released on September 9. "It saved my ass," says Ozzy. "I was in a really bad place, and doing music's the only thing I know."

Ozzy's European tour kicks off in May next year. Full dates below.

Ozzy Osbourne 2023 Tour

May 03: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, Finland

May 05: Stockholm Friends Arena, Sweden

May 07: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, Germany

May 10: Madrid Wizink Arena, Spain

May 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, Italy

May 14: Munich Olympiahalle, Germany

May 17: Budapest Arena, Hungary

May 19: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

May 21: Zurich Hallenstadion, Switzerland

May 24: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, Germany

May 26: Mannheim SAP Arena, Germany

May 28: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, Germany

May 31: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jun 03: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Jun 04: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jun 07: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jun 10: Dublin 3Arena, Ireland

Jun 12: London The O2, UK

Jun 14: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).