Ozzy Osbourne: I must be the luckiest man in the world

Ozzy Osbourne has spoken with the new issue of Classic Rock magazine about his long career and future plans.

The former Black Sabbath vocalist touches on a number of topics in the exclusive interview – and confirms that his band, including guitarist Zakk Wylde, are ready go once touring begins again later this year.

Asked if he has an explanation for his continued success following the release of his new studio album Ordinary Man, Ozzy replies: “I can’t answer the question because I don’t know it.

“I must be the luckiest man in the world. It’s been 10 years since my last studio album Scream, and this album’s doing well.”

Ozzy was due to kick off his rescheduled No More Tours 2 shows in Atlanta on May 27, but the dates were postponed to allow the singer to seek medical treatment in Switzerland following his 2019 fall at home and his ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease.

However, his trip has been put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic – but he’ll return to the stage later this year, with dates across the UK and Europe set to kick off in Newcastle on October 23.

Asked if the upcoming shows will be his last live run, Ozzy says: “Well, what I said was I’m not touring the world any more. I can’t. I’ll do shows instead of going on a world tour.

“By the time I go to Europe I’m usually burnt out, so I’m going to do a European tour then take a break for as much as I want.

“Do you know what the thing is now? Everyone does this thing in Las Vegas. If I ever have to do that, that will be interesting, because I don’t like doing more than one night at one place.”

