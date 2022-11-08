Ozzy Osbourne: Actually, I'd rather stay in the US to be honest

Back in August, Ozzy Osbourne revealed that the divisions in US society were behind his upcoming move back home to the UK.

“Everything’s fucking ridiculous there," he told The Observer. "I’m fed up with people getting killed every day. God knows how many people have been shot in school shootings. And there was that mass shooting in Vegas at that concert… It’s fucking crazy."

Now Ozzy and wife Sharon have talked more about the move and, in the interview with Consequence (opens in new tab), it's clear the Black Sabbath legend has some regrets about the decision.

"To be honest with you, if I had my way, I’d stay in America,” Ozzy says. "I’m American now... to be honest with you, I don’t want to go back. Fuck that."

In the same interview, Sharon confirms that the move from Los Angeles is borne out of fears for the couple's safety.

"When I first came here, I thought I was in heaven,” she says. “In the ‘70s, if you loved music, this was the place to be. It’s not that hub anymore. It’s not exciting anymore. It hasn’t gone sideways, it’s gone down. It’s not a fun place to live. It’s dangerous here. Every big city’s got crime, but I don’t feel safe here. Neither does Ozzy.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Ozzy talks about the making of his recent album Patient Number 9, his return to the stage at this year's Commonwealth Games in Birmingham, and his hopes for next years No More Tours II tour. Full dates below.

Ozzy Osbourne: No More Tours II 2023

May 03: Helsinki Hartwall Arena, FI

May 05: Stockholm Friends Arena, SE

May 07: Dortmund Westfalenhalle, DE

May 10: Madrid Wizink Arena, ES

May 12: Bologna Unipol Arena, IT

May 14: Munich Olympiahalle, DE

May 17: Budapest Arena, HU

May 19: Prague O2 Arena, CZ

May 21: Zurich Hallenstadion, CH

May 24: Hamburg Barclaycard Arena, DE

May 26: Mannheim SAP Arena, DE

May 28: Berlin Mercedes-Benz Arena, DE

May 31: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena, UK

Jun 03: Newcastle Utilita Arena, UK

Jun 04: Glasgow SSE Hydro, UK

Jun 07: Manchester AO Arena, UK

Jun 10: Dublin 3Arena, IE

Jun 12: London The O2, UK

Jun 14: Birmingham Resorts World Arena, UK

Tickets are on sale now (opens in new tab).