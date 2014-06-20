Own a piece of Led Zeppelin history

Led Zeppelin fans are being offered the opportunity to own one of two guitars built on specifications provided by Jimmy Page.

The Gibson Les Paul Customs are identical to Page’s iconic 1959 Les Paul ‘number two’ guitar, used throughout his Led Zep career – even down to the dents, scratches and wear marks.

Only 25 of the ‘aged and signed’ Les Pauls were built, each of them played personally by page to ensure they matched his original guitar. Each has been signed and numbered by the man himself. Of the 25 created, Page kept #1 for himself, with the remaining 24 becoming instant collector’s items.

Now, five years on, #2 and #5 in the series are available to bid on via eBay, starting at $20,000 each.

Every penny of the proceeds from the auction of #2 will benefit Little Kids Rock – an organisation that transforms children’s lives by restoring and revitalising music education in schools. Proceeds from #5 will go to United Service Organisations, which assists US servicemen and women.

The auctions run until Sunday, June 29.