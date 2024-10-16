Watch Orianthi accompany Kate Moss on the catwalk at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

Orianthi wielded her axe on the runway as I Love Rock N' Roll and Are You Gonna Go My Way soundtracked the strutting supermodels

Orianthi plays guitar next to a catwalking Kate Moss at the Vicrtoria&#039;s Secret Fashion Show
Victoria's Secret is the biggest lingerie brand in the US, but the company has struggled in recent years, suffering falling sales, widespread criticism for its lack of inclusivity, and scandal over its former CEO's association with sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

As a result of this turmoil, the annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show was ditched in 2019, and has remained ditched in the years since. But last night, at the Duggal Greenhouse in Brooklyn, New York, it returned, all guns blazing, after a buildup that saw national landmarks from the Eiffel Tower, Paris to the Worli Sea Link Bridge, Mumbai dressed up in the brand's pink angel wings. Elsewhere, "celebratory flash mobs" formed from Bogota to Bucharest, presumably to wow the fortunate citizens of those cities.

And why are we reporting this? Well, because Orianthi was part of the celebrations. The Aussie guitar legend showed up in Brooklyn, wielding her guitar on the catwalk as versions of the Arrows/Joan Jett classic I Love Rock N' Roll and Lenny Kravitz's Are You Gonna Go My Way rang out.

Beneficiaries of Orianthi's soundtrack included the supermodels Kate Moss, Tyra Banks, Gigi Hadid, Barbara Palvin, Adriana Lima, Ashley Graham, Jasmine Tookes, Behati Prinsloo, Candice Swanepoel and Taylor Hill, who all walked the runway sporting the latest in Victoria's Secret lingerie.

Other musicians involved in the celebrations included Cher, Lisa from South Korean pop group Blackpink, and South African singer-songwriter Tyla.

Oraianth's contribution to the Victoria's Secret show can be witnessed from just north of the hour mark in the video below. In August, she teamed up with Orange Amplification to launch her signature combination valve amp, the Orange Rockerverb MKIII 50 Neo.

