On the drums.. Mr Darth Vader

A tribute to death metal drummer David Gray sees him recreated as a Lego Darth Vader.

Made by a fan of Gray’s former band Akercocke, Lego Darth Vader: Power Of The Blast is set to the track Eyes Of The Dawn from the band’s 2005 album Words That Go Unspoken, Deeds That Go Undone.

Gray now plays drums for Voices along with other former members of Akercocke. Voices’ debut album, From The Human Forest Create A Fugue Of Imaginary Rain, was released last year.

This month The Defiled released a Lego-themed video for their track Infected.

