Of Mice & Men: 'This Record Is Our City Of Evil

Of Mice & Men see themselves following Avenged Sevenfold into megastardom with Restoring Force.

We catch up with the Cali heavyweights for our new issue and find frontman Austin Carlile in a confident mood as he gauges where the band’s third album could take them from here.

“When you’re building a band, you have to think about two years down the road and how what you are making now will impact you later,” muses the singer. “This record is our _City Of Evil _but it’s the next one that is really going to give us the platform to get where we want.

“Avenged saw an opportunity and moved into it while making consistently great records. Look at where that took them. That’s what I see us doing.” Like we said, the man isn’t feeling shy. Read more from Austin in our new issue, out now!

Of Mice & Men tour the UK in April with Issues and Beartooth:

Apr 16: Southampton Mo Club

Apr 18: London Koko

Apr 19: Manchester Ritz

Apr 20: Glasgow O2 ABC

Apr 22: Birmingham Institute

Apr 23: Cardiff Great Hall