Obituary stream Visions In My Head

Florida death metallers Obituary have made the track Visions In My Head available to stream.

It’s taken from upcoming album Inked In Blood, which was created via a successful Kickstarter campaign, which raised $60,699 – far more than the original $10,000 the band were looking for.

They say in a statement: “We always knew our fans were some of the most devoted fans on the planet and they proved it by stepping up, being a part of something new and supporting us with our Kickstarter campaign.”

The band head out on a US tour with Carcass, Exhumed and Noisem in late October.

Inked In Blood will be released via Relapse Records on October 27 and is now available to pre-order.

Inked In Blood tracklist