Obituary stream Visions In My Head

By Metal Hammer  

Hear track from band’s Inked In Blood album, due in October

null

Florida death metallers Obituary have made the track Visions In My Head available to stream.

It’s taken from upcoming album Inked In Blood, which was created via a successful Kickstarter campaign, which raised $60,699 – far more than the original $10,000 the band were looking for.

They say in a statement: “We always knew our fans were some of the most devoted fans on the planet and they proved it by stepping up, being a part of something new and supporting us with our Kickstarter campaign.”

The band head out on a US tour with Carcass, Exhumed and Noisem in late October.

Inked In Blood will be released via Relapse Records on October 27 and is now available to pre-order.

Inked In Blood tracklist

  1. Centuries Of Lies

  2. Violent By Nature

  3. Pain Inside

  4. Visions In My Head

  5. Back On Top

  6. Violence

  7. Inked In Blood

  8. Deny You

  9. Within A Dying Breed

  10. Minds Of The World

  11. Out Of Blood

  12. Paralyzed With Fear