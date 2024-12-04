Soundgarden's surviving members are reuniting for a show in Seattle

Soundgarden's Kim Thayil and Ben Shepherd onstage during the Chris Cornell tribute concert at The Forum in Inglewood, California, on January 16, 2019.

The remaining members of Soundgarden are to reunite onstage for a show next week at the 1100-capacity Showbox in Seattle, WA.

Billed as Nudedragons, the name Soundgarden initially reunited under in 2010 (and an anagram of Soundgarden), the December 14 show will be Kim Thayil, Ben Shepherd and Matt Cameron's first together since joining Brandi Carlisle for performances of Black Hole Sun and Searching With My Good Eye Closed during her show at the Gorge Amphitheatre in Gorge, WA, in 2021.

"Nudedragons will be returning to the stage, and the Showbox, for the first time in 14+ years as part of the SMooCH benefit for Seattle Children’s Hospital on Saturday, December 14," say the band on social media. "Shaina Shepherd will be featured on vocals for their brief encore performance.

Shepherd is a Seattle-based singer, songwriter, music educator and community organizer who released a cover of Sam Cooke's classic A Change Is Gonna Come in 2000 accompanied by Guns N' Roses bassist Duff McKagan and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

SMooCH was started by musicians Pete and Brandy Nordstrom in 2012 after their infant son received life-saving treatment from Seattle Children’s Hospital. Previous benefit shows have starred the likes of Modest Mouse, Iron And Wine, Jason Isbell, J. Mascis, the Afghan Whigs and Redd Kross. Last year’s event generated more than $2.6 million.

Tickets and VIP packages for the show, which also features McKagan, Sebadoh and Doug Martsch of Built Spill (VIP only), are already sold out.

Donate to SMooCH.