Nothing More, Suicide Silence and more on the Metal Hammer Radio Show

As we approach the end of yet another four-day week, we dish out some succulent morsels of metal for you to indulge in.

Joining us in the studio tonight for a chat are the new saviours of alt-metal, Nothing More. And we kick out the jams from the debut of one of the best deathcore bands in the game – Suicide Silence. They’re gearing up to release their first record since the passing of frontman Mitch Lucker, but their first full-length is well worth revisiting.

As well as that, we’ll also play you some of the best from Behemoth, Carcass, Black Mountain, Grand Magus, City Of Fire, A Perfect Circle and Boris.

And as ever we’re asking the big questions like a more metal Jeremy Paxman. Tonight we’re talking about Sebastian Bach. Apparently he’s been wondering why of his almost 800,000 Facebook followers, only aroudn 5,000 picked up a copy of his latest album Give ‘Em Hell. Which got us thinking….ON A COMPLETELY UNRELATED NOTE – what’s the stupidest thing you’ve ever posted on social media?

Luckily we’re really funny and popular and all our friends like everything we post…

…Hello?

The Metal Hammer Radio Show is on at 9pm on Team Rock Radio and DAB.