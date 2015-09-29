No Devotion Geoff: I was 'robbed and poisoned'

No Devotion cancelled a show in Germany after frontman Geoff Rickly was “robbed and poisoned” outside the venue.

The band were due to perform as part of Hamburg’s Reeperbahn Festival on Friday night, but were forced to pull out after the incident led to the vocalist spending a night in hospital.

The exact circumstances of the attack are unclear.

Rickly says on Instagram: “Just a little note to say that I was poisoned and robbed (outside our Reeperbahn Festival venue on Friday) and spent the night in the hospital in Hamburg.”

The band’s show in Paris on Saturday went ahead without any hitches.

It wrapped up a traumatic week for the band after they parted company with the silent partner in their record label Collect Records. It came after Martin Shkreli’s pharmaceuticals company was revealed to have raised the price of the drug Daraprim by 5000%. It is used to treat AIDS patients.