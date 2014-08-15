Nita Strauss in Alice Cooper dreamland

Nita Strauss says she still has to pinch herself to believe she is working with rock icon Alice Cooper.

Strauss – who made her name as part of all-female Iron Maiden tribute act The Iron Maidens – replaced Orianthi in Cooper’s touring band in June of this year.

They are on the road supporting Motley Crue on their Final Tour. She got the job on the recommendation of Winger frontman Kip Winger.

Strauss tells The Louvau Show: “Everybody gets into Alice Cooper when they’re young because it’s scary and cool. Once you get older you appreciate the journey a little more. You appreciate the story he tells with his music. It’s an incredible experience to be a part of that. It’s a dream, it has been fantastic.

“Motley and Alice are both really theatrical acts and they bring a huge stage show and production. It has been a blast.”

Strauss describes herself as a “hopeless guitar geek” and adds that she loves being part of Cooper’s three-guitarist stage show, alongside Ryan Roxie and Tommy Henriksen.

Alice Cooper recently paid tribute to his former guitarist Dick Wagner, who died at the age of 71 in July.