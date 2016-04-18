Nirvana man Krist Novoselic joins Paul McCartney for Helter Skelter performance

Nirvana hero Krist Novoselic joined Beatles icon Paul McCartney onstage for a performance of Helter Skelter last night.

The musicians – arguably the most recognisable rock bass players of their generations – played through the Beatles track in Seattle on the third night of McCartney’s One On One Tour.

Novoselic and McCartney first met in 2012 when they worked together on the track Cut Me Some Slack, which featured on the soundtrack to Dave Grohl’s film Sound City.

McCartney launched his One On One Tour in California last week.

Paul McCartney One On One Tour 2016

Apr 19: Vancouver Rogers Arena, BC

Apr 30: Little Rock Verizon Arena, AR

May 02: Sioux Falls Denny Sanford Premier Center, SD

May 04: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

May 05: Minneapolis Target Center, MN

May 15: Cordoba Alberto Kempes Stadium, Argentina

May 17: Buenos Aires Estadio Unico De La Plata, Argentina

May 19: Buenos Aires Estadio Unico De La Plata, Argentina

May 28: Dusseldorf Esprit Arena, Germany

May 30: Paris Accor Arena, France

Jun 02: Madrid Vicente Calderon Stadium, Spain

Jun 10: Munich Olympic Stadium, Germany

Jun 12: Pinkpop, Netherlands

Jun 14: Berlin Waldbuhne, Germany

Jun 16: Prague O2 Arena, Czech Republic

Jun 24: Bergen Bergenhus Fortress, Norway

Jun 27: Herning Jyske Bank Boxen, Denmark

Jun 30: Rock Werchter, Belgium

Jul 08: Milwaukee SummerFest, WI

Jul 10: Cincinnati US Bank Arena, OH

Jul 12: Philadelphia Citizens Bank Park, PA

Jul 19: Hershey Hersheypark Stadium, PA

Jul 21: Hamilton FirstOntario Centre, ON

Aug 07: East Rutherford MetLife Stadium, NJ

Aug 13: St Louis Busch stadium, MO