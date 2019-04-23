Nikki Sixx slams Jake E.Lee after guitarist claims Motley Crue tried to recruit him

Nikki Sixx has appeared to slam Jake E. Lee after the guitarist claimed that Sixx and drummer Tommy Lee wanted to bring him into Motley Crue in the 80s.

The former Ozzy guitarist was recently speaking with the Tone-Talk show on YouTube when he said: “Nikki and Tommy wanted me in the band. They actually wanted me to replace Mick. You can understand that – better looking, better at playing.”

But he said those plans didn’t come to fruition because he claimed that one of Mars’ relatives was “funding the band” at the time.

Over the weekend, Sixx appeared to aim a couple of tweets in Lee’s direction when he said: “Isn’t it funny how the has been’s, never was’s, washed-up, long ago, small career people all started coming outta the woodwork around the movie?

“I guess it’s their only way to get attention in 2019. God bless them. They must be desperate.”

A fan then said to Sixx that it would have been “the worst mistake” to have fired Mars, to which Sixx responded: “Make believe story. Everybody wants a piece of the Crue now. Believe me. Almost 40 years together. We know our story way more than some shadowy worms.”

You can watch the whole video interview with Lee below.

