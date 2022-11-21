Nikki Six has incurred the wrath of the Taylor Swift fanbase

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx has incurred the wrath of the Taylor Swift fanbase, after accusing the singer of whining.

"Is it just me or does Taylor Swift always seems likes she’s whining about something new every time she’s gonna drop an album?" tweeted Sixx (opens in new tab), before adding the hashtag "#WorIsMeMarketing" [sic].

If there's a quicker way to attract adverse feedback than by criticising Taylor Swift we've yet to find it, and it wasn't long before some of Swift's 91.8 million followers found their way to Sixx's account.

"Jeez man, you gonna call her out?," responded one (opens in new tab), explaining the apparent error of Sixx's ways. "I mean your band is big and all but the wraith of the #Swifties is not something you want take on. She’s nearly doubled your record sales and she’s 1/3 of your age. Just seems petty on your end."

"Does Nikki Sixx know that every tongue that rises against Taylor Swift shall fall?", asked another (opens in new tab). "It's written in the holy scriptures of Twitter."

"Someone go put their grandpa to bed," wrote a third (opens in new tab). "But seriously, Mötley Crüe has made their entire career off of objectifying women, I really don’t wanna hear criticism from Nikki Sixx of all people on Taylor Swift."

Sixx's criticism of Swift appears to have been prompted by Ticketmaster's handling of the ticket sales for the singer's upcoming tour, a launch beset by technical issues due to overwhelming public demand. Swift had responded with a statement that read, "It's really difficult for me to trust an outside entity with these relationships and loyalties, and excruciating for me to just watch mistakes happen with no recourse."

The singer's latest album, Midnights, was released on October 21. A week later, Motley Crue confirmed that John 5 would be replacing Mick Mars as the band's touring guitarist. The two facts are not connected.