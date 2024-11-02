Nightwish manager Ewo Pohjola charged in Finland with assaulting two women

Nightwish manager Ewo Pohjola has been charged by authorities in Finland with assaulting two women at an industry event last year.

According to the Finnish broadcasters YLE, Pohjola has been charged following a months-long investigation by police. YLE also reports that someone close to the investigation said there were "sexual characteristics" to at least one of the alleged incidents.

The alleged assaults took place during the Music x Media event in Tampere, Finland in October 2023 and the charges involve allegations that Pohjola strangled one woman and manhandled another.

Asked for comment on the charges, Nightwish tell MetalSucks: "The band will not comment on the ongoing situation until the case has been closed."

YLE previously reported that one of the women involved said she had been approached by a “visibly drunk” Pohjola and one other man at a bar at the Music x Media event.

She alleges Pohjola said she was beautiful and that he then left the bar while she spoke to the other man. She says she then felt someone put a "tight stranglehold" on her neck.

She added that the incident lasted just seconds and that Pohjola told her "it felt exciting".

A second woman told YLE Pohjola forcefully pulled her close to him before grabbing her hair from behind while she repeatedly told her to let her go. Pohjola was kicked out of the event and Music x Media CEO Jani Jalonen said: “We are aware that, unfortunately, there has been inappropriate behaviour at our event. We cannot comment on the details.

"Every participant in our event is required to commit to the event’s values ​​and respect others. We have a process for potential harassment situations, according to which we act."

Pohjola admits he was at the event, but denied the allegations. He said: “I’ve been there and that’s what makes this strange. I, and no one from our company, has any idea about this. Special."