Nickelback aren't losing sleep over haters: "Even the a**holes can be really funny"

Being considered one of the most hated bands in the world must sting a little. But, as recently proved by frontman Chad Kroeger, who is confident that it's simply a case of the planet misunderstanding Nickelback's lack of seriousness, the band don't really seem to care.

In a new interview with Rock Antenne, bassist Mike Kroeger (brother of Chad) was questioned about the Canadian hard rockers' many critics, and whether he is similarly unbothered by their high level of online scrutiny.

"I don't really do social media anymore. I have my own Instagram, but I got off Twitter. I never did Facebook, thank God, but I got off Twitter a couple of years ago — three years ago, I guess, now" he says, (as transcribed by Blabbermouth).

"I'm thinking about getting back on, just because since Elon Musk bought it, it looks like a hilarious, fun time. All these people are so scared, I love it. I might even rejoin, just to see what happens with that guy at the helm, so to speak."

Of whether he's nervous about re-joining social media in terms of experiencing hate, he continues, "I'm not scared of comments 'cause I think sometimes even the ones that are assholes can be really funny.

"To me, if something is truly funny, it's funny. Obviously, just to throw hate at something, like us, that's not kind of funny; that's just negative. But sometimes the haters can say some pretty funny things.

"There's a lot of times when you see people… And that's one thing that the Internet kind of has fostered with sites like Reddit, et cetera, is giving people a platform to try to be funny," Kroeger adds. "And a lot of people try to be funny, and that's kind of the problem, because a lot of people aren't funny. So I have to kind of weed through the amateurs to get to the good ones, 'cause there are some good ones in there. There are people who make fun of our band and are funny about it — I'll have a great laugh when I see that — but there is also a contingent of people online who, they want to be funny, but they're just not. And that's just very sad to me."

Nickelback's new album, Get Rollin', was released on November 18 via BMG.

