Nick Cave's son Arthur dies after cliff fall

Nick Cave’s teenage son Arthur has died after a fall from a cliff in Brighton.

The 15-year-old was found with life-threatening injuries on the underpass of Ovingdean Gap at 6pm yesterday, the BBC reports. He was taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, but later died later from his injuries.

An investigation is being carried out by the coroner, but the death is not being treated as suspicious, police said.

Nick Cave and his wife Susie say: “Our son Arthur died on Tuesday evening. He was our beautiful, happy loving boy. We ask that we be given the privacy our family needs to grieve at this difficult time.”